Valtteri Bottas topped the times for Mercedes ahead of Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo in Friday morning’s crash-hit opening free practice at this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix.

The Finn, who is 55 points adrift of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the title race, clocked a best lap in one minute and 34.923 seconds.

This left him half a second clear of the Australian on the smooth-surfaced circuit and six-tenths ahead of third-placed Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta.