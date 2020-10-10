Valtteri Bottas topped the times ahead of championship leader and Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton in Saturday morning’s belated and sole practice session ahead of Sunday’s Eifel Grand Prix.

The Finn maintained the momentum from his victory in Russia two weeks ago as he clocked a best lap in one minute and 26.225 seconds to outpace the six-time champion by a tenth of a second.

After both Friday sessions were cancelled due to fog and rain that prevented the use of the circuit medical helicopter, there was relief when on-track action began albeit with the notable absence of Racing Point’s Lance Stroll, due to an unspecified illness.

