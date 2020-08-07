Valtteri Bottas outpaced world championship-leading Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton as the two ‘black arrows’ topped the times in Friday’s opening free practice for the 70thAnniversary Grand Prix.

The Finn, who won the season-opening race in Austria, clocked a best lap in 1min 26.166sec to beat the six-time world champion by one-tenth on a hot day with rising temperatures in central England.

It was the first time this season that Bottas had topped a Friday session.

