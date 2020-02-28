Valterri Bottas took his Mercedes to the top of the time charts once again on Friday on the final day of pre-season Formula One testing in Barcelona.

The Finn, runner-up to teammate Lewis Hamilton in the world championship in 2019, clocked a best run of 1min 16.196sec off a total of 79 laps.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Renault's Daniel Ricciardo filled out the top three with Hamilton, who will be chasing a record-equalling seventh world title this season, in fifth.

The new season gets underway in Melbourne on March 15.

Test times:

Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:16.196 (79 laps), Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 1:16.269 (45), Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Renault) 1:16.276 (65), Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:16.360 (181), Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:16.410 (90), Esteban Ocon (FRA/Renault) 1:16.433 (75), Sergio Perez (MEX/Racing Point) 1:16.634 (154), Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/McLaren) 1:16.820 (163), George Russell (GBR/Williams) 1:16.871 (146), Daniil Kvyat (RUS/AlphaTauri) 1:16.914 (160), Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas) 1:17.037 (86), Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo) 1:17.415 (115), Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) 1:17.495 (29), Alexander Albon (THA/Red Bull) 1:17.803 (59)