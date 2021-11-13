Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Brazil Grand Prix on Saturday as teammate and world champion Lewis Hamilton endured a controversial day off the Interlagos track and a storming drive on it.

Bottas claimed pole for Sunday’s showpiece by winning the 24-lap sprint race.

World championship leader Max Verstappen will start the grand prix beside the Finn on the front row in his Red Bull.

