Valtteri Bottas maintained his recent habit of being fastest on Friday when he clocked the quickest lap in opening practice for this weekend’s inaugural Tuscan Grand Prix.

The Finn, in his Mercedes, clocked a best lap in one minute and 17.819 seconds at the sweeping Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit to outpace nearest rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull by 0.048 seconds.

