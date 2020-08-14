Valtteri Bottas set the pace ahead of his team-mate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes resumed normal service by topping the times in Friday’s opening Spanish Grand Prix practice.

The Finn clocked a best lap in one minute and 16.785 seconds to outpace the six-time champion by 0.039sec with last Sunday’s race victor Max Verstappen third for Red Bull, nine-tenths adrift of the fastest time.

The Dutchman had beaten both Mercedes men to claim the ninth win of his career in the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in sweltering conditions at Silverstone.

