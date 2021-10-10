Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas claimed his first chequered flag of the season to win the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday as Max Verstappen reclaimed the lead in the title race.

The Red Bull driver finished second to take a six-point lead in the championship ahead of Bottas’ teammate Lewis Hamilton who finished fifth voicing frustration with team strategy.

Sergio Perez, in the other Red Bull, took third with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in fourth.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.