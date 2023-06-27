A footballer who allegedly hit another man with a bottle during a brawl in Marsa on Sunday, was remanded in custody after spending several minutes silently considering whether to admit to the charges.

Ismael Alirou, a 32-year-old from Niger and living at Senglea, was arrested for allegedly inflicting serious wounds causing possible disfigurement of the face, neck or hands of the alleged victim during the fight which broke out at Triq is-Salib tal-Marsa.

Both men later gave the police conflicting versions of the fight.

Assisted by a French-speaking interpreter, Alirou stood silently, arms crossed and wearing a face mask, as the court hearing got underway.

He was also charged with insulting, threatening as well as attacking the alleged victim, breaching the public peace, failing to register his e-kick scooter, using it without insurance cover and breaching previous bail conditions.

After consulting a legal aid lawyer he said he was a footballer by profession though currently unemployed. He then stood silent, unable to make up his mind how he was to plead to the charges.

Although initially inclined to register an admission, hoping to get the chance to defend his position at a later stage, he insisted through his interpreter that he had acted in self-defence.

Faced with such a plea, his lawyer advised him not to admit to the charges at this early stage.

Given his visible hesitation, Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, registered a 'not guilty' plea, thus allowing the accused time to carefully consider his position when the case continued.

Since bail was not requested, the accused was remanded in custody.

Inspector Ian Vella prosecuted.

Lawyer Leontine Calleja was legal aid counsel.