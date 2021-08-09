Marseille came back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Montpellier in their French Ligue 1 opener on Sunday but the game was held up when fans pelted the pitch with bottles.

The clash at the Stade Mosson was halted in the 89th minute after Marseille substitute Valentin Rongier had been hit on the head with a bottle.

Montpellier’s Florent Mollet was also targeted as he readied to take a corner.

Referee Jeremie Pignard led both teams off the pitch while appeals were made for calm.

The game was eventually restarted after a delay of 10 minutes.

“It’s always unfortunate because it penalises everyone. The referee did what he had to do. It’s always a little sad to see this kind of thing,” said Montpellier coach Olivier Dall’Oglio.

