Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard said Friday she had withdrawn from the Championships because the lack of world rankings points doesn’t fit with her plans to manage her return from injury.

“I have decided to withdraw from Wimbledon due to the WTA’s decision to not award ranking points at this year’s Championships,” the Canadian said in a social media post.

The WTA and ATP stripped Wimbledon of world ranking points over the event’s ban on Russian and Belarussian players.

