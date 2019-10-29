A man working as an unlicenced bouncer at a Paceville club was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to grievously injuring a Polish clubber on Saturday.

Dejan Zivanov, a 29-year-old living at Qawra, was escorted to court under arrest on Tuesday facing charges of having grievously injured the victim without intending to endanger his life.

He was further charged with threats and assault, working as a bouncer without a licence and breaching the peace.

The violence took place in the very early hours of Saturday outside the club in St George’s Road, St Julian’s.

CCTV footage of the alleged assault, published by TVM on Monday, showed a man clobber and then kick a man in a busy Paceville street, before stomping on his head.

There was no request for bail.

The court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, remanded him in custody.

Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted. Lawyer Noel Bartolo was legal aid counsel.