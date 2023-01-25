A group of Gozitan volunteers is visiting the parish of Our Lady of Stella Maris in Guatemala to help in various projects for the community.

The parish is run by Gozitan priest Anton Grech, who has been serving as missionary in Izabal for more than 25 years.

One member of the group, Paul Cassar, of Victoria, presented a painting of Our Lady to Fr Anton.

The painting, executed by Cassar himself, depicts Our Lady, Star of the Sea. It is an oil on canvas measuring 200cm by 100cm. It shows the Virgin with the allegorical role of a ‘guiding star’ on the way to Christ.

The accompanying putti at the lower part of the composition hold the symbolical holy scapular and the anchor. In the background is the iconic landmark of Castillo San Felipe de Lara Rio Luce.

The group of seven is spending more than three weeks in Izabal. They will help Fr Anton in many projects in the parish and in the nearing villages.

In the past months, the group organised various activities to raise funds for this mission.For more information about Fr Anton’s mission, projects and sponsorship visit www.guatemalta.org.