Bournemouth scored five times in the first half of their 5-0 victory against out-classed Swansea in the FA Cup fourth round on Thursday.

Andoni Iraola’s team ran riot at the Vitality Stadium as goals from Lloyd Kelly, Alex Scott, Luis Sinisterra, David Brooks and Dominic Solanke put their Championship opponents to the sword.

Bournemouth had already beaten Swansea 3-2 in the League Cup this season when a last-gasp goal from Ryan Christie clinched Iraola’s first victory as Cherries boss.

There was no need for any late dramatics this time as the Premier League outfit underlined the gulf between the clubs.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com