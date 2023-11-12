Newcastle manager Eddie Howe conceded injuries and a heavy schedule have taken a toll on his side after losing 2-0 on his return to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Dominic Solanke struck twice in 13 second-half minutes to lift the Cherries out of the relegation zone.

Newcastle started without a recognised striker and handed a first Premier League start to teenager Lewis Miley with Howe’s squad stretched to the limits.

Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy, Sven Botman and Matt Targett were all sidelined by injury, while Bruno Guimaraes was suspended. Sandro Tonali is serving a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules.

