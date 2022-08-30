English Premier League strugglers Bournemouth on Tuesday sacked head coach Scott Parker, days after they were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool.

In a parting shot at Parker, owner Maxim Demin said in a statement that “in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.

“We must also show belief in and respect for one another.”

Parker had taken several public swipes at Bournemouth’s management over their failure to strengthen the squad after their return to the top flight.

Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the team, who are 17th in the Premier League and have lost three of their four opening games, conceding 16 goals.

