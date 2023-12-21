The Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and Luton abandoned after Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest will be replayed in full, it was announced on Wednesday.

Luton captain Lockyer collapsed midway through the second half with the score at 1-1 and the game was called off soon afterwards as the defender received medical treatment before he was carried off to applause at south coast club Bournemouth.

The Premier League board has now decided to replay the match in full, but a date for the re-arranged fixture has yet to be decided.

"Following the on-field medical emergency involving Luton Town FC player Tom Lockyer, the Premier League Board has decided last Saturday's AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town FC fixture will be replayed in full," said a Premier League statement.

