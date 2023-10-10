Lisa Dimbleby and Rachel Balzan Demajo have recently launched Giving Back Malta Ltd, a pioneering boutique consultancy firm set up to consult and inspire small- to medium-sized companies on how to be more socially responsible, not just from an environment and climate perspective, but also from a social point of view, using the ISO26000 standard as the basis for its consultancy and reporting.

“While much of sustainability topics revolve around the environment, it is not limited to planetary boundaries and green issues,” the duo say.

“Biodiversity, inclusiveness, labour practices, fair trade, consumer issues and organisational governance are other such areas of concern. Although Malta, being part of the EU, has its own ongoing initiatives towards its own contribution, much of the action lies at the heart of what organisations and stakeholders can do to make a difference.”

Dimbleby and Balzan Demajo are both marketeers by profession, having previously occupied senior management roles in the fields of communications, CSR and social conscience for over two decades.

Both have a personal interest in the macro consequences of sustainability. They firmly believe that intrinsic and extrinsic attributes of brands can lead the way and instigate positive change, contribute towards a culture shift, reinforcing the idea that success is measured not solely in numbers but also in lives impacted, sustainable improvements and societal advancement.

Through Giving Back Malta’s value proposition “to inspire a corporate soul”, the company aims to add value to organisations and contribute towards their sustainable development, promoting a common understanding of social responsibility across several areas of interest.

As approved environmental, social and governance (ESG) providers, Dimbleby and Balzan Demajo will guide clients on current and upcoming grants, as well as business transformation grants that result from a shift in internal processes by becoming more sustainable.

For more details, visit www.givingback.com.mt.