Dutch rider Koen Bouwman won the mountainous 19th stage of the Giro d’Italia with a sprint finish climb to Santuario di Castelmonte on Friday.

Ecuador’s 2019 Giro winner Richard Carapaz of Ineos held onto the overall leader’s pink jersey two days before the race finishes in Verona, maintaining a three-second advantage on Australian Jai Hindley.

Bouwman beat his four breakaway companions in a bumpy finale for his second stage after Potenza in southern Italy two weeks ago.

Quick Step’s Mauro Schmid of Switzerland was just behind with Italian Alessandro Tonelli of Bardiani three seconds off the pace.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta