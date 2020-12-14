Bank of Valletta is supporting the setting up of a multisensory room at the Esplora Interactive Science Centre through an agreement between the bank and the Malta Council for Science and Technology.

Multisensory environments are specifically designed spaces that empower people with a disability to make the most out of a learning experience through fun and relaxation via sensory experiences for therapy learning. Population groups that benefit greatly from the use of a multisensory room include people with Alzheimer’s disease, autism spectrum disorders, Asperger’s syndrome, cerebral palsy, dementia, Down syndrome, dyslexia and epilepsy. According to the World Health Organisation, over one billion people – accounting for about 15 per cent of the global population – live with some form of disability and this number is increasing.

Esplora already embraces people living with a disability by providing a fully accessible visitor experience. It trains its entire staff, through EsplorAware, to better realise the meaning and added value of inclusion and accessibility, and to learn how to interact with persons living with a disability. Autism- friendly hours are normally held once a month on Sundays, whereby Esplora’s operations are adjusted by lowering the volume and softening the lights to allow adults and children with autism to enjoy their visit in a quieter ambience. During these hours, fidget toys, ear defenders and weighted blankets are also provided if needed.

In a speech to launch the project, MCST executive chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando said: “Esplora offers an inclusive and accessible environment for people with different abilities. This new project is the continuation of a series of related initiatives already being taken at Esplora.”

He emphasised the importance of enabling people with different abilities to make the most out of their visit at Esplora and thanked BOV for their support on the project.

Works on this project have already started. MCST will be transforming a 4.5m by 2.6m enclosure into a multisensory room. The room will contain an array of lighting effects, such as projectors with wheels that emit light patterns throughout the room, bubble lamps, spotlights, star panels, fibre optics, UV lights and mirror balls. Sensory activities such as blowing bubbles, finger painting and using play dough will be included. Tactile experiences such as touching surfaces with changing textures will be incorporated in an interactive tactile wall panel.

This relaxing and explorative experience will be provided under the guidance of an enabler, a trained Esplora science communicator who will follow and support the activity without influencing the visitors’ choices.

Charles Azzopardi, executive PR and marketing at BOV, said: “Bank of Valletta is delighted to participate in this project that further enhances the unique experiences already offered at Esplora. As a bank at the heart of the Maltese community, we have the responsibility to promote the inclusion of our differences as well as provide a small haven for those who most need it.

On his first official event as Minister for Research, Innovation and the Coordination of Post-COVID-19 Strategy, Owen Bonnici noted that one in every three persons suffers from some form of disability so it is important to come up with challenges for everyone’s intellect.

“I commend Esplora’s autism-friendly hours, the Esplora website that lets visitors know what to expect beforehand and the Sunflower Lanyard that indicates that visitors need special attention to Esplora’s explainers,” he said.