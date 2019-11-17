The local equities market lost ground as it declined to 9,847.882 points by 0.19 per cent. A total of 21 equities were active, of which eight registered a loss while another five traded higher. A total weekly turnover of €1.33 million was generated over 198 deals.

In the banking sector, all four equities were active. Bank of Valletta plc kicked off the week at €1.10 but declined to €1.095 last Wednesday. A total of 26 deals involving 84,985 shares were executed, generating a total weekly turnover of €93,413.

As a result, a 0.45 per cent decline in price was recorded.

Its peer HSBC Bank Malta plc, was active with 17 deals being executed and a total of 41,719 shares traded. The bank commenced the week on a negative note as it closed in the red, but managed to off-set the loss last Thursday. The equity’s previous closing price of €1.30 was left unaltered.

Similarly, FIMBank plc was also active as it traded 48,080 shares over four trades. This resulted in no impact on the previous closing price of $0.64.

Lombard Bank plc ended the week in positive territory, with a 0.89 per cent gain to €2.26. A total of 17,024 shares changed hands over eight transactions.

Extending its positive streak to seven weeks, RS2 Software plc closed 3.85 per cent higher at €2.16. This was the result of 16 deals involving 47,290 shares.

During the week, the equity reached the highest closing price in over three years of €2.20.

Last Monday, Malta International Airport plc started off the week on a positive note as it closed at €7.35. However, it declined to €7.20 last Friday as a total of 18 deals involving 21,960 shares were executed.

International Hotel Investments plc was also active over six deals involving 11,500 shares. This left no impact on the previous closing price of €0.85.

The best weekly performance was recorded by MaltaPost plc which gained 4.80% to end the week at €1.31. Eight deals involving 16,329 shares were executed.

Another positive performer was GlobalCapital plc as two trades for a total of 9,200 shares pushed the price 3.70% higherto €0.28.

The telecommunications company, GO plc, had 13 deals executed involving 38,550 shares, generating a total weekly turnover of €163,203. The price declined by a further 0.47 per cent to €4.26. Similarly, BMIT Technologies plc closed the week in negative territory once again, to close 0.96 per cent lower at €0.515. The equity registered the highest liquidity as 22 deals involving 439,500 shares generated a total weekly turnover of €228,252.

In the property sector, five equities were active. Last Monday, 12,000,003 new ordinary Trident Estates plc shares with a nominal value of €1 were admitted to listing on the official list of the Malta Stock Exchange. Trading commenced the next day, November 12, 2019. The equity traded 1.33 per cent higher this week, to close at €1.52, as 46,057 shares changed hands across six deals.

Last Friday, Malta Properties Company plc issued their directors’ statement for the first three quarters of the year. The group’s performance was in line with expectations and improved from the same period last year.

The equity was active but registered slim volume. Its previous closing price of €0.66 was not impacted. Similarly, Santumas Shareholdings plc was also active as 10,393 shares were traded over four deals. The equity traded higher last Monday at €1.42 but the gain was offset the following day, to close the week unchanged at €1.40.

MIDI plc registered a 3.50 per cent fall in price to €0.69, as 41,500 shares were exchanged across three transactions. Similarly, two deals involving 9,000 Malita Investments plc shares dragged the price 1.62 per cent lower to €0.91.

PG plc registered a further 2.72 per cent loss as it ended the week at €1.79. A total weekly turnover of €91,694 was generated, as 10 deals involving 50,800 shares were executed.

Also ending the week in the red, Mapfre Middlesea plc lost 1.83 per cent to close the week at €2.14. A total of 35,820 shares changed ownership over 14 deals.

Last Tuesday, Main Street Complex plc issued its interim directors’ report for the first three quarters of 2019 – January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019.

The company registered its highest ever growth in footfall as it was up by 8 per cent from the same period last year. This proves the popularity of the complex being the preferred retail destination for the South of Malta.

The equity did not register any activity during the week.

Grand Harbour Marina plc closed in the red last Thursday, as the price fell to €0.50 with two deals involving 50,000 shares. However, the next day, another two trades were executed with a spread of 6,100 shares, pushing the price back to €0.55.

This therefore translated into no change in price.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc was active over eight deals involving 8,922 shares but closed unchanged at €11.50.

Similary, Medserv plc also registered no change in price as it ended the week at €1.30. The equity was active last Thursday, as 6,000 shares changed hands across two deals.

Last Tuesday, the board of 1923 Investments plc announced the approval of the sale of 40 per cent of its shareholding in Harvest Technology plc through an initial public offering.

An application has been submitted to the Listing Authority, the MFSA and the Malta Stock Exchange for the admission of its entire issued share capital to the official list of the MSE and for trading to commence thereafter.

Harvest Technology’s main aim is to invest and hold interests in companies operating in the technology and e-commerce solutions industries, primarily across Malta, but also in part of Europe and Africa.

Harvest Technology’s issued share capital is €11,390,318 divided into 22,780,636 ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.50, fully paid-up.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index declined by a further 0.17 per cent to 1,120.54 points. A total of 18 issues were active, of which four traded higher while another 14 closed in the red. The 2.2% MGS 2035 (I) registered a 1.20 per cent gain, as it closed at €126.50.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index lost ground as it closed 0.615 per cent lower at 1,076.76 points. Out of 46 active issues, 11 headed north while another 22 closed in the opposite direction. The 3.85% Hili Finance plc Unsecured Bonds 2028 headed the list of gainers with a 1.30% increase to €101.50.

In the Prospects MTF market, two issues were active. Both 5% Borgo Lifestyle Finance plc Secured Callable 2026-2029 and 5.35% D Shopping Malls Finance plc € Unsecured 2028 traded once, on slim volume. The latter closed the week slightly lower at €99.94.

