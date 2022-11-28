BOV Asset Management is now the official representative of Fidelity International in Malta, the bank said in a statement. This was announced by the CEO of the BOV Group, Kenneth Farrugia, during an event organised for all financial intermediaries of BOV Asset Management last Friday, November 25.

The conference was also addressed by Giordano Lafrate, sales manager at Fidelity International and Simon Azzopardi, chief wealth management officer at Bank of Valletta plc.

Speaking about the commercial partnership with Fidelity International, Farrugia said that this will enable the bank and appointed intermediaries of BOV Asset Management to provide customers with a broader range of investment products. The choice of products will also include a number of sustainable investment funds, meeting the ESG ambitions of the bank to provide investors with access to sustainable investment products.

In his address, Farrugia expressed his confidence that BOV Asset Management will develop the relationship established with Fidelity International to launch innovative investment solutions on the market to meet the changing investment requirements of its customers with a particular focus on pension products.

“This proposition supports the bank’s ambition to be the ‘bank of choice’ for its customers, be they personal or corporate,” he said.

The range of Fidelity products will be available through the bank’s Private Banking division and Investment Centres in Malta and Gozo, which are positioned as centres of investment expertise supporting the investment needs of the bank’s customers.

Clients will benefit from the 50+ years investment experience of Fidelity International and its proprietary research platform

Participants were also addressed by Lafrate, who gave an overview of Fidelity, which boasts over 50 years’ experience and has over €600 billion in total assets under management. Present in 25 countries worldwide, Fidelity International’s customer base to date stands at 2.7 million.

“We are really glad to launch this partnership with BOV Asset Management. Clients will benefit from the 50+ years investment experience of Fidelity International and its proprietary research platform, with gathers the best ideas of 450+ investment professionals,” Lafrate said.

In his intervention, Azzopardi explained that while the Vilhena Funds and BOVAM Investment Funds will remain an important part of the group’s offering, the partnership with Fidelity will ensure that wealth management clients have an extensive selection of investment solutions backed by a top international asset manager.

“This alliance will also add further breath to BOV’s Investment Strategy and Research Team, enhancing asset allocation and portfolio performance. As a result of the agreement reached with Fidelity International, Bank of Valletta will be strengthening its offering to assist clients in building better futures for themselves and their loved ones,” he said.

Corroborating on Azzopardi’s comments, Mark Agius, head BOV Asset Management, highlighted that since it was set up, BOV Asset Management has continued to make significant investment in the professional training and development of its people and systems.

“Today, we have surpassed the €1 billion mark in assets under management,” he said.

BOV Asset Management manages several ‘life cycle’ investment funds, as well as investment management for personal retirement schemes, occupational retirement schemes and retirement funds.