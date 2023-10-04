St Vincent de Paul Long-Term Care Facility employees, residents and their relatives are now benefitting from a number of banking services, thanks to a collaboration with Bank of Valletta. These include a new ATM which has been installed at the facility’s premises.

The population at the facility comprises over 1,300 residents and more than 3,000 employees. Added to these are approximately over 500 daily visitors from family members and close relatives of the residents, and more than 8,000 elderly persons who are annually referred to the newly opened Geriatric Day Hospital within the Rużar Briffa Complex.

The collaboration between BOV and SVP will also benefit the facility’s employees, following the signing of a Value Pack agreement with BOV’s Business Development Unit.

BOV Value and Customised Packs, designed for employees of specific companies or organisations, offer specific benefits on a broad spectrum of the bank’s products and services, including access to unsecured personal loans, reduction in processing fees, discounted credit card fees and interest rate charged, as well as discounted fees of specific BOV Asset Management funds.

Representing the bank during the inauguration of this collaboration with SVP were BOV’s head of retail network, Geoffrey Ghigo; Dione Micallef, manager, retail network; Dipak Chouhan, head of business development (retail banking); and Silvio Cassar, manager, Business Development Unit.

The facility was represented by its CEO Josianne Cutajar; James Carabott, planning and social care adviser; and Karen Muscat, director of operations.