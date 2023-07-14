Bank of Valletta has announced it is reopening its Birżebbuġa Branch tomorrow, Saturday, July 15. The bank closed the Branch on Wednesday, July 12 as a precautionary measure, upon preliminary evaluation of the construction works being carried out in a nearby third-party property. The bank wanted to ensure that all health and safety protocols were being met to safeguard its employees and customers.

During the past days, a detailed evaluation of the Branch was carried out by architects and professionals, who found the premises to be safe for both BOV employees and customers. Given the importance that BOV gives to matters of health and safety, the construction works will be monitored closely to ensure that full compliance with health and safety protocols is maintained.

While apologising for the inconvenience caused over the past few days, Bank of Valletta thanked everyone involved for their full cooperation and support.