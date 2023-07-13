Bank of Valletta has issued a statement saying that, due to construction works being carried out in a nearby third-party property, the BOV Birżebbuġa Branch will be closed to the public until further notice.

BOV has sought professional advice and received recommendations to keep the premises closed to ensure the safety and well-being of its staff members and customers.

Customers who regularly visit the BOV Birżebbuġa Branch can visit nearby Żejtun and Marsaxlokk branches. The bank is deploying additional staff to these branches to ensure seamless customer service.

BOV apologised for the inconvenience and said that health and safety concerns are of utmost priority at BOV. Further updates will be communicated in due course.