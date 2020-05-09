Today, five BOV branches in Malta and one agency in Gozo will be open to the public between 9am and 12.30pm as follows: Cospicua, Luqa, Mellieħa, Qormi, Santa Venera and Sannat.

Customers are being encouraged to refrain from visiting branches unnecessarily and instead to use the BOV electronic channels. Customers may also reach out to the bank by sending an e-mail to info@bov.com with the type of service required, mobile number, ID card number and branch where they normally affect their banking or call on 2275 3500 Monday to Friday between 8am to 4pm.

In those instances, where customers need to visit a branch, they are kindly reminded to: use hand sanitisers when entering and exiting the bank; temporarily remove their masks upon entering the branch and when the customer’s identity must be verified; and keep the social distance of two metres even when waiting in queue. Customers wearing a transparent visor or face shield will not be asked to remove visor.

Staff will continue serving customers from behind the protective screens. Further BOV information and updates on COVID-19 can be found on https://bov.com/content/covid-19-bov-updates.