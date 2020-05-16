Five Bank of Valletta branches in Malta and one agency in Gozo will be open to the public this Saturday, between 9am and 12.30pm, in Fgura, Ħamrun, Msida, Naxxar, Siġġiewi and Xewkija.

Customers are once again encouraged to use the BOV electronic channels. Customers may also reach out to the bank by sending an e-mail to info@bov.com with the type of service required, mobile number, ID card number and branch where they normally carry out their banking or call on 2275 3500 Monday to Friday from 8am till 4pm.

In those instances, where customers require to visit a branch, they are kindly reminded to: use hand sanitisers when entering and exiting the bank; temporarily remove their masks upon entering the branch and when the customer’s identity must be verified; and keep the social distance of two metres even when waiting in queue.

Customers wearing a transparent visor or face shield will not be asked to remove the visor.

Further BOV information and updates on COVID-19 can be found on https://bov.com/content/covid-19-bov-updates.