Bank of Valletta said on Friday that its Gżira, Marsascala, St Paul’s Bay, Valletta, Żurrieq and Xagħra branches will be open between 9am and 12.30pm on Saturday.

BOV encouraged customers to refrain from visiting branches unnecessarily and instead use its ATMs for cash withdrawals and deposits and their BOV cards or BOV Pay to pay for goods and services.

The BOV internet and mobile banking systems could also be used for payments and general banking requirements.

For any other service requirements, customers should e-mail info@bov.com specifying the type of service they required, their mobile number, ID card number and branch where they normally bank.

A BOV officer will contact customers to provide the necessary assistance.

Alternatively, customers may call on 2275 3500, Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm.