Five Bank of Valletta branches in Malta and one agency in Gozo will be open to the public this Saturday, between 9am and 12.30pm, in Gżira, Mosta, Paola, Żebbug, Żejtun and Xagħra.

Customers requiring non-cashier services such as home loans, personal loans, investments, bank card and internet banking applications can avoid waiting in queues by contacting the bank prior to their visit.

An appointment can be set by sending an email to info@bov.com with the type of service required, mobile number, ID card number and preferred branch or by calling on 2275 3500 Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm.

Customers are also encouraged to opt for the safer contactless payments and use the bank’s wide range of digital channels such as BOV internet and mobile banking, BOV Pay, BOV contactless cards and ATMs.