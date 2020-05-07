Bank of Valletta said on Thursday that its Cospicua, Luqa, Mellieħa, Qormi, Santa Venera, and Sannat branches will be open between 9am and 12.30pm on Saturday.

BOV encouraged customers to refrain from visiting branches unnecessarily and instead use the bank’s electronic channels.

Customers may also reach out to the bank by sending an email to info@bov.com with the type of service required, mobile number, ID card number and branch where they normally banked or call on 2275 3500 Mondays to Fridays between 8am and 4pm.

The bank said that in instances where customers required to visit a branch, they should use hand sanitisers when entering and exiting and temporarily remove their masks upon entering and when their identity must be verified. Customers wearing a transparent visor or face shield will not be asked to remove it. The bank also asked customers to keep a distance of two metres even when waiting in queue.

Staff will continue to serve customers from behind the protective screens.