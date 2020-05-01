Bank of Valletta would like to inform its customers that tomorrow, Saturday, May 2, five branches in Malta and one agency in Gozo will be open to the public between 9am and 12.30pm as follows: Buġibba, Marsa, Mqabba, San Ġwann, St Julian’s and Nadur.

The bank reminds its customers that it will be closed today, this being a public holiday.

Customers are once again being encouraged to refrain from visiting branches unnecessarily and instead use the Bank’s ATMs across Malta and Gozo for cash withdrawals and deposits and use their BOV cards, BOV Pay or BOV Mobile to Mobile to pay for goods and services. In addition, the BOV Internet and Mobile Banking systems may be used for payments and other general banking requirements.

For any other service requirements, customers are to send an e-mail to info@bov.com specifying the type of service they require, their mobile number, ID card number and branch where they normally effect their banking. A BOV officer will contact customers to provide the necessary assistance. Alternatively, customers may call on 2275 3500, Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm.

Further BOV information and updates on COVID-19 can be found on https://bov.com/content/covid-19-bov-updates.