Bank of Valletta branches will no longer open on Saturdays until further notice, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

BOV branches will continue to open as usual between 9am and 12pm between Monday to Friday.

The decision to restrict branch opening hours is intended to reduce the chance of employees from coming into contact with people infected with the coronavirus.

BOV has been gradually introducing a series of restrictions to limit footfall within bank branches, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers seeking to withdraw money can now only withdraw €500 or more from inside branches, with withdrawals of lesser amounts only possible from the bank’s network of ATMs. Bank cashiers are also no longer accepting cash or cheque deposits.

Bank CEO Rick Hunkin urged customers to stay safe at home and use BOV’s electronic or phone banking services wherever possible.

“Customers seeking banking services can send us their request electronically and we will contact them back accordingly,” he said.

Customers who are unable to access the service they need electronically can email the bank at info@bov.com specifying the type of service they require, their mobile number, ID Card number and branch where they normally effect their banking.

They can also call 22753500 between Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm.