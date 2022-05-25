Bank of Valletta is celebrating Hibernians’ 13th title in their history with the release of a commemorative poster featuring the full Hibs squad.

Charmaine Busuttil, Manager of Bank of Valletta’s Paola Branch presented the first copy of the poster to Hibernians’ Football Club President Ranier Bezzina in the presence of team officials and players.

“Bank of Valletta is delighted to celebrate Hibernians’ success with this exclusive memento that enables their loyal fans to relive this triumph for years to come,” Ms Busuttil.

