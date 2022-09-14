On September 9, Bank of Valletta organised a casual day for all its employees and encouraged them to wear rainbow colours, take photos and come up with themes to mark Malta Pride Week. The aim was not only to support the LGBTIQ+ community but also to underline the importance of diversity and inclusion.

Teams from across the bank sent in various photos and testimonials. The team at the Sliema branch promoted the theme of ‘One team, one community, one lOVE’, while those at the Gżira branch highlighted that ‘Love and happiness can never be wrong!’. Staff at the Cospicua branch said, ‘Just be you, and that’s going to be so much better than wishing to be anything else’.

Speaking about the initiative, Ray Debattista, on behalf of People and Change at BOV, expressed his satisfaction at the overwhelming response towards the initiative.

“After an absence of almost three years, we are delighted to be able to organise such initiatives again, and witness our people rallying behind such important causes. At Bank of Valletta, we strongly believe in ensuring that our people have a voice and are comfortable voicing their opinion. Through this activity, we wanted to underline this important message and rally our support behind this event.”

The bank also extended its support to the Malta Youth Council that works towards raising awareness and educating the public about sexual health practices, while promoting testing and working towards eradicating the stigma towards members of the LGBTIQ+ community. To show this support, the façade of the bank’s branch in Republic Street, Valletta, was dressed up with banners promoting love in all its forms.

The facade of BOV in Republic Street, Valletta, was decked out for Pride Week last Friday.