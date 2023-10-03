For the second consecutive year, Bank of Valletta is joining hundreds of other institutions across the world to mark Customer Experience (CX) Day, with a series of initiatives planned for this week, up to Friday.

CX Day is an international event dedicated to recognising and celebrating the significance of customers, organisations, employees and all those involved in making customer experiences memorable.

BOV customers are thus invited to share their feedback with staff as well as members of the bank’s executive management team, who will be visiting branches and other customer touchpoints to personally connect with clients. This hands-on interaction will allow customers to be heard, offering insights into the areas where service improvements are most needed.

As part of this experience, employees will also be providing guidance to customers on harnessing the full potential of digital channels including ATMs and internet or mobile banking services.

Speaking about CX Week, Simon Azzopardi, chief personal and wealth officer at BOV, said: “Excellent customer experience is at the heart of everything we do. We continue to work relentlessly to improve the service we offer across all our touchpoints.”

He explained that BOV has extended branch opening hours, introduced priority opening times for senior citizens, improved its ATM interface, and improved internal processes to shorten the time to delivery.

The bank is also in the process of upgrading its branches to provide service in “a more comfortable and modern environment”.

“Excellent service is a journey, and Customer Experience Week is an important opportunity for us to gain essential knowledge that will help us along the way. This special occasion will allow us to understand better our customer’s aspirations and to tailor our services accordingly,” Azzopardi said.

Theodoros Papadopoulos, BOV’s chief digital officer, highlighted the bank’s “unwavering dedication to service excellence”.

“At Bank of Valletta, our aim is to consistently elevate the quality of our service, ensuring that every interaction resonates positively with our customers, making them feel appreciated. We actively listen and engage with our clients, especially when introducing new services, and always welcome their feedback.”

He said that last year, over 24,000 customers participated in their Voice of the Customer Programme and this year the bank is taking this further by co-designing solutions and testing them with customers.

“In tandem with refining our traditional services, we’re deeply invested in enhancing our digital platforms, making banking more convenient and user-friendly. Our promise to incessantly improve our offerings stands firm,” Papadopoulos continued.

“Achieving unparalleled customer satisfaction requires dedication, and we’re committed to channel our energy to make every customer’s journey exceptional. Customer Experience Week offers a pivotal moment for us to reflect on and live out this ethos.”

Several initiatives, including the airing of informative video clips, interactive webinars and educational quizzes, are also being held for all BOV employees throughout the week.