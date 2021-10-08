As students begin to think about another scholastic year, opening a bank account might be the last thing on their minds. However, this is essential for them to receive their stipend.

The BOV Club Team is present on campus during Freshers’ Week at the University of Malta until today and will be at MCAST from October 11 to 19 to help students open or renew bank accounts.

Bank of Valletta’s human resources will also be promoting a graduate programme, whereby successful students could be offered a paid work experience with the bank during their studies.

New BOV Club members will get a €50 cash gift deposited directly into their new BOV Savings Account which can be managed online anytime, anywhere.

This year’s BOV Club members will benefit from the following:

• Free direct credit of stipend;

• An SMS notification when a stipend is credited into their account;

• Contactless BOV Cashlink Visa or BOV Cashlink Pay to pay locally, online and abroad;

• BOV mobile banking;

• BOV internet banking;

• Contactless payments through the BOV Pay App, the Apple Wallet or Garmin Pay on smartphones/watches;

• Unsecured student loans at special rates including free life cover;

• No annual fee for the first year for the main card holder when applying for a Visa Classic card;

• Discount on upfront fee when applying for a Monthly Investment Plan.

To join the bank, students can visit the BOV Club stand on campus, submit their application via https:// bov.com/OnlineApplication.aspx, send an e-mail on bovclub@bov.com or call on 2131 2020 to set an appointment with their preferred branch.

This offer is valid until October 31 and the first stipend has to be credited to a BOV account by January 31, 2022.

More information and terms and conditions are available on https:// www.bov.com/content/studentpackage.