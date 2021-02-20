Eighty-five per cent of customers who seek assistance from the BOV Customer Service Centre stated that they were satisfied with the service obtained and would recommend it to family and friends; while 80 per cent reiterated that their request was met at first point of contact.

This feedback resulted from a series of customer surveys that Bank of Valletta runs on a regular basis. Over 1,000 BOV customers participated in the latest survey, the objective of which was to evaluate the customer journey and experience.

“Our customers’ feedback is extremely valuable for us,” Noel Vassallo, head, Customer Service Centre at BOV, said. “It shows us how we’re doing, and helps us identify any pockets that need re-engineering or improvement.”

Following their participation, five customers were randomly selected and presented with a €100 voucher as a token of appreciation.

“We would like to thank customers who afforded us the time to discuss their expectations and experience with our service. In the meantime, we shall continue with our transformation process to make our customer service centre more accessible and responsive to customer needs,” Vassallo noted.