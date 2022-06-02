Bank of Valletta directors had no fault over the Deiulemar bankruptcy case in Italy which resulted in the bank having to foot a €182.5 million out-of-court settlement, bank chairman Gordon Cordina said on Thursday.

Addressing the bank’s virtual annual general meeting, Cordina said an internal investigation by BOV into the trust services offered in connection with the Deiulemar shipping giant showed no wrongdoings from any of the bank's employees.

He was replying to a question by a shareholder on whether any of the directors ought to shoulder responsibility for the fiasco. The shareholder also suggested the retention of part of the directors’ emoluments as a form of discipline.

Shareholders of the collapsed shipping giant were found guilty of fraud and seven members of the company's founders were jailed by an Italian court in 2014.

BOV had taken over a trust that held €363 million in the company's assets in 2009. When the company went bankrupt, bondholders whose savings were wiped out turned to BOV.

The bank was on the hook for a €370 million payment to Deiulemar shareholders after losing its case in February before the Italian courts.

Cordina said the bank had filed an appeal in March, and subsequently engaged with Deiulemar curators to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement, despite having strong legal arguments to win the case.

He said that since the settlement was half the amount it could have been ordered to pay had the appeal not been decided in its favour, the bank felt no need to ask for an independent professional opinion on the matter.

Answering another question, Cordina explained that the bank had placed in excess of €363 million in the hands of an independent entity in 2018 as precautionary security, following an order from the Tribunal of Torre Annunziata.

He stressed that the agreement, which was reached without admission of any liability, will put the bank in a more secure capital position.

Cordina said that since the litigation case with Deiulemar's creditors was brought to a close, there was a significant positive response to BOV’s share price, rising over 26% to 99c per share.

Asked about the payment of dividends, he explained that following the payment in January of an interim dividend – a gross payment of over €15 million – the board decided to adopt a cautious approach and not recommend the distribution of a final dividend for the financial year 2021, given the uncertainties of the last few months.

However, he said that with the Deiulemar case behind it, the bank can now pave the way for a stable dividend and return to stronger and more sustained levels of profitability.

He said that despite the challenges, the bank continued to enjoy strong and much-needed capital to continue to face new challenges, adding that digitising processes, reorganising the balance sheet and improving the customer experience were key to generating long-term profitability.

Addressing shareholders for the last time, in view of his imminent departure from the bank, CEO Rick Hunkin said that the bank had registered a strong financial performance, as profits before tax exceeded the €80 million mark.

He recalled that last year the bank operated in a persistent pandemic environment, with sectors of the economy that were affected by market nervousness due to Malta’s grey-listing, and more recently in uncertainties brought about by the geo-political instability derived from the war in Ukraine.

Shareholders also approved a €2,000 annual increase in the chairman’s and directors’ salaries. Cordina said this was “minimal” and the salary levels were “moderate” when compared to similar institutions abroad. He said it was also important so the bank could retain talent on the board.

The bank is holding a physical information session for shareholders on June 15.