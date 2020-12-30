Bank of Valletta partnered up with Jays of Sunshine, Fondazzjoni Sebħ and Dar Merħba Bik to bring some Christmas cheer to 200 children who are going through tough times.

BOV staff from various units voluntarily worked to identify the children’s needs and source gifts for them. Gifts were donated to all children undergoing treatment at the Rainbow Ward and to children residing at Fondazzjoni Sebħ and Dar Merħba Bik.

“The true spirit of Christmas is all about giving,” Jes Sciberras, one of the BOV employees driving this initiative, said.

“We tried to help and in a small way make a difference in these children’s lives. I cannot but admire the dedication that the foundations’ volunteers have towards the well-being and happiness of children and I strongly encourage others to try and help out not only during this period but throughout the year. There is nothing more heart-warming than seeing joy on a child’s face!”

Maxine Aquilina, on behalf of Jays of Sunshine, thanked BOV for donating presents to every child at Mater Dei’s Rainbow Ward. “This year it is much harder because of the pandemic, so we are truly grateful for all staff at BOV who helped us bring some festive spirit to these children,” she said.

Jays of Sunshine aims to make dreams come true for children and young people undergoing treatment at the Rainbow Ward.

Elmer Stanmore from Fondazzjoni Sebħ added: “We believe that the children, families and individuals we come in contact with deserve no less than anyone else. The inspiring support from people and companies is what keeps us going and encourages us to work even harder to upgrade our current services and dream of building more.”

Fondazzjoni Sebħ offers residential services for children and young people, a shelter and services for female survivors of violence and their children and community service for residents.

Dar Merħba Bik Foundation offers shelter for female victims of domestic violence and their children and helps them to establish a way of life which best meets their needs and helps them develop their potential.

Anyone who would like to donate or get involved in helping out is invited to contact Jays of Sunshine on info@jaysofsunshine.com, Fondazzjoni Sebħ on info@sebħ.mt and Dar Merħba Bik on darmerhbabik@gmail.com.