Bank of Valletta is recruiting 50 customer-focused individuals to join its branches and customer service centre. This is a dedicated effort to strengthen the service offering provided at these core touchpoints, the bank said, and reflects its commitment to delivering an enhanced and efficient service across all its channels, aligning with its overarching focus on customer satisfaction.

BOV has made substantial investments in digital solutions and technologies to offer convenient banking services to its customers. However, the bank recognises the diversity of customer needs and the importance of human interaction.

Ray Debattista, chief people and culture officer at Bank of Valletta, shared insights on the bank’s efforts in this regard, saying: “Over the past months, we have dedicated ourselves to elevating customer experience through a series of initiatives. From improving our ATM fleet, renovating our branches and introducing an online appointment booking system to act on customer feedback through our Voice of the Customer and celebrating Customer Experience Week across our branch network, our commitment is evident. We recognise that the logical next step is to reinforce our team at these touchpoints, ensuring a truly enhanced customer experience.”

Our customers are the sole reason why we are in business, but our employees are the reason we have customers

BOV employs over 2,100 employees and is the largest employer in the private sector. Apart from very attractive salaries, the bank offers employees a raft of employment benefits. These include staff home loans and personal loans at reduced interest rates, free credit cards, zero banking charges on several other services, health insurance, family friendly incentives, annual wellness grants, additional vacation leave, performance bonuses, study leave and grants, training and development opportunities, fast career paths and staff fun activities.

The latest addition to this wide suite of benefits is the Voluntary Occupational Pension Scheme, where each employee’s voluntary contribution towards their pension plan is matched by the bank and hence doubled every month up to a certain amount.

Debattista added: “At Bank of Valletta we think people-first. Our customers are the sole reason why we are in business, but our employees are the reason we have customers. We continue to invest heavily in our people, provide enriching career paths and development programmes, fostering a dynamic and rewarding work environment. Work-life balance and our employees’ wellness is a priority for us, and we celebrate our people in various ways, for example through quarterly bank-wide awards and monthly top performers initiatives. Diversity is not just embraced, we believe that every individual brings their unique perspective to our vibrant team, creating a workplace that truly celebrates innovation and inclusion.”

BOV has over 400 employees at its 33 branches across Malta and Gozo and its Customer Service Centre. People interested in joining the BOV team are invited to apply online through https://vacancies.bov.com.