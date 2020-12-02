Twenty-nine Bank of Valletta employees volunteered to donate blood during the latest BOV blood donation drive organised by BOV in collaboration with the National Blood Transfusion Services.

Every year, a significant number of patients benefit from the kind and generous act of blood donors. Donated blood is integral to the support of treatment of patients who undergo major operations, women who need blood immediately after giving birth as well as young children. Blood feeds the body and organs with oxygen and nutrients that are essential for survival. A bag of donated blood is processed into three products: red cell concentrate; plasma; and platelets, and can thus help save three lives.

Tony Micallef, a practice nurse and donor liaison for the Blood Transfusion Services, thanked the BOV management and the 29 employees for their generous response to donating blood on a regular basis.

“While COVID-19 continues to challenge society in various ways, and although some of the non-urgent operations are being cancelled due to the pandemic, the demand for blood is still relatively high. This is due to the fact that a large number of patients suffering from chronic illnesses, mostly cancer, are in constant need of blood transfusions,” Micallef said.

He continued that with Christmas round the corner, all healthy people should consider giving blood as a wonderful gift in the year of the pandemic.

Jes Sciberras, organiser of the BOV blood donation drive, explained how blood donation should not be forgotten during these COVID times.

“Every year, the bank organises three BOV blood drives to help out in blood collection, creating awareness and encouraging both our staff and the public to help save as many lives as possible,” Sciberras said.

“Some of the donors said that this initiative has become a regular gesture within their family and this inspires us to continue with our efforts towards blood donation.

“I thank the Blood Transfusion Unit for their assistance and professionalism each time we organise a blood drive and my BOV colleagues for their generosity each time we call for their support.”

It is never too late to become a blood donor. Donors may visit the National Blood Transfusion Services, Pietà, daily between 8am and 6pm. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bloodmalta or call on 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.

Like Bank of Valletta, anyone can take the initiative of organising a blood donation drive at their workplace.