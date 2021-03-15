BOV will be limiting its branch services from Tuesday (tomorrow), in the wake of tighter restrictions and a spike in COVID cases.

Prime Minister Robert Abela last week announced a raft of new restrictive measures in a bid to help curb the pandemic. All non-essential shops and services, as well as schools, have been ordered to close. The new measures also limit the size of groups gathering in public to four.

On Monday BOV said it will continue offering its services from 38 branches and agenies, limiting the range of services because of an increase in the number of quarantined staff, working parents who require to stay at home to take care of their young children and also the need to reduce non-essential contact.

The bank will continue to provide cash teller services through 32 of its branches between 9 am to 11 am. Cash teller services will not be available at the Luqa, Marsaxlokk, Msida, Mqabba, Santa Venera and Sliema branches. The bank’s branches at St Julian's, Mellieħa and its Xewkija Agency in Gozo will be temporarily closed until further notice.

Cash withdrawal from tellers - €700 upwards

The withdrawal of cash from branch tellers is being discouraged and will only be allowed for amounts from €700 upwards.

Customers are being urged to use ATMs to withdraw cash. Those who do not have a bank card and have less than €700 in their account will still be able to withdraw funds from tellers. However, they are being urged to apply for their free card.

Non-cash services will be provided solely by appointment.

Customers requiring such services including investments, home loans, personal loans and rescheduling of loan repayments need to set up an appointment here, by email on info@bov.com or on 2131 2020.

The number of customers inside the branches will be restricted. Those who are not being attended to will need to wait outside the branch.

Staff will not be allowed to serve in other branches and units so as to retain the so-called 'bubbles'. The bank said this might result in slower service in certain branches.

Meanwhile, BOV said that until further notice, its business centres, corporate centre, investment centres, wealth management and international corporate centre will provide customers with services through telephone, email and video-conferencing.

More information for customers requiring services from these centres here.

The number of parties physically present during a contract at the Bank’s Legal Office, inclusive of the publishing notary, will be limited to four.