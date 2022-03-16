For the third year running, the Malta FA in collaboration with GMR are organising the third season of the Malta BOV ePremier League.

The Main Competition Group Stage will feature the 11 players who qualified from the Offline Qualifier alongside Luke Bartolo who replaced Christian Spiteri after deciding to retire from his career as a FIFA player.

Each of these 12 players will be officially representing a club from the Malta BOV Premier League and will follow the closure of qualifying matches earlier contested offline.

During the launch of the Main Competition Group Stage, in a newly and state of the art studio set-up at the Millennium Stand, Minister for Economy Silvio Schembri highlighted the fact that seeing local football teams represented in our national FIFA epremier league is a great initiative, and also noted how companies like GMR are developing technical skills in the set-up of such high-level competitions.

