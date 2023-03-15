Bank of Valletta is extending its opening hours at 10 of its branches across Malta and Gozo.

The branches in Birkirkara, Buġibba, Mellieħa, Mosta, Paola, Rabat, San Ġwann, Sliema, Victoria and Żurrieq are now also open every Thursday from 3.30 until 7pm, apart from the normal morning opening hours from Monday to Saturday.

Geoffrey Ghigo, head, retail network at Bank of Valletta, said the bank is making a continuous effort to enhance the service offered to customers through its branches.

“This initiative is but another small step in the right direction, as we continue on our journey to become the ‘bank of choice’ in Malta. We have been making various adjustments and changes to the way we offer customer service through branches. They may seem small in isolation, but when seen holistically, they ultimately lead to a much-improved level of service and customer satisfaction,” he said.

The bank recently introduced a cashier priority service for the elderly on Saturdays, and enhanced the service offered by the ‘Meet and Greet' officer. This also goes hand in hand with the bank’s extensive branch renovation programme, which is currently being implemented at Naxxar and Żabbar, following the completion of the Sliema, Paola, Siġġiewi and Żurrieq branches.

“Our customers lie at the heart of our goals and strategy. Thanks to customer feedback collected through our Voice of the Customer Programme, our goal is to deliver continuous improvements both in the digital sphere as well as in our face-to-face interaction with customers. The objective is to balance the needs of our customers with our service offering across the different channels, which ultimately benefits the local communities in which we operate,” Ghigo said.

During these evening hours, bank representatives will be offering services such as applications for home and personal loans, new credit and debit card applications, setting up of internet and mobile banking, enquiries and applications of new investment and stockbroking services and other queries related to lost or stolen cards, PIN numbers and order of cheque books.

Although walk-ins will be serviced in a normal manner, customers are encouraged to set an appointment in advance. Appointments can be made online through www.bov.com/Assistants/set-an-appointment or through BOV’s Customer Service Centre on 2131 2020.