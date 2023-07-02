Bank of Valletta and the Chamber of Engineers have renewed their collaboration with a vision to organise several educational activities for members of the Chamber as well as the public.

The Chamber of Engineers is today an ever-growing, dynamic and very active organisation which is continuously discussing ways and means of both enhancing and safeguarding the profession. The community of engineers consists of mechanical engineers, electrical engineers and members from other engineering fields.

Malcolm Bray, senior manager, data insights and economics at BOV, participated in ‘Engineering – the Key to the Future’, the annual engineering conference organised by the Chamber of Engineers.

Higher wages can be sustainable if they are backed by higher productivity

During the panel discussion, Bray remarked that “engineering plays a key role in the economy and its importance has increased further as the country started its modal shift to greener production technologies”.

He also noted that “people respond to incentives, so it is important that the sector has in place attractive financial packages to ensure that the country has the necessary pool of engineers.

“Higher wages can be sustainable if they are backed by higher productivity, which in turn requires continuous investment in human capital. Close collaboration between academia and industry is thus critical,” he said.

Chamber of Engineers president Malcolm Zammit added: “Through this important collaboration, we have lined up a series of initiatives for our members throughout the year – culminating with the Annual Best Final Year Project Awards planned for later this year, where BOV will assist the winners in each category in furthering their studies.

“We firmly believe that the collaboration between the two organisations will be of benefit to all our members and the engineering community and society in general.”