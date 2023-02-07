“Bank of Valletta, as a central player in the Maltese economy, is actively finding ways to decarbonise its business model. Besides paying close attention to its own operations, the bank is extending its decarbonisation strategy to our financing activities and engagement with customers.”

This was stated by Mark Scicluna Bartoli, Head Product Management and Development at Bank of Valletta during the presentation of findings of the BOV-Deloitte, MHRA Hotel Performance Survey. This long-standing collaboration between Bank of Valletta, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association and Deloitte on the performance of the hospitality industry highlighted a positive recovery of the industry after a very challenging start in 2022.

“Financing a more climate neutral business model goes beyond installing PV panels’, continued Mr Scicluna Bartoli. ‘While such initiatives help in steering us away from a carbon intensive energy supply, climate neutral business models entail reducing our energy footprint with a positive return on the investment in the long term.

“BOV’s Energy Financing products offer an affordable, banking solution aimed at assisting business and personal customers invest in energy efficient solutions. The products benefit from a guarantee and interest rate subsidy funded by the European Regional Development Fund. The interest rate subsidy covers the interest element in full for the first ten years of the loan.

“While we at Bank of Valletta, have stepped up our efforts, in line with our climate commitments, to reduce our carbon footprint, we are also focusing on how our business and personal financing solutions will embrace these principles going forward to make a positive impact on our environment.”

Loan specialists deployed at BOV branches will be guiding customers in choosing the energy loan that is best for them or their business. Customers can e-mail businessdevelopment@bov.com or call on 2275 1122.

The BOV Personal Energy Loan, the BOV Home Energy Loan and the BOV Business Energy Loan are financially supported by the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Malta Fund (EERE) which is co-financed by the Republic of Malta and the European Union under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). The objective of this fund of funds and its first loss guarantee combined with an interest rate subsidy scheme is to support the access of the final recipients for their investments in energy efficiency and renewable energy measures.

