Bank of Valletta’s Fleur de Lys branch will be temporarily closed until further notice after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the bank said on Saturday.

The bank assured customers that health authorities would be contacting anyone who may have been exposed to the affected staff member, as part of their contact tracing efforts.

Customers who intend to visit a BOV branch should first check on the BOV website whether their branch has been impacted by the pandemic, the bank said.

BOV said it regretted any inconvenience caused.