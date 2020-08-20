Bank of Valletta’s Gżira branch is closing temporarily until further notice “as a precautionary COVID-19 mitigation measure”, the bank said on Thursday.

In a brief statement, the bank said the branch was closing to ensure the safety and well-being of its customers and staff.

It did not specify why the closure was necessary or whether any COVID-19 positive cases were found among staff members or clients who used the branch. Efforts to contact the bank for further details proved futile.

The bank said customers may use the ATM at the Gżira Branch or any other BOV ATMs across Malta and Gozo in the normal manner for cash and deposit requirements.

It encouraged customers to use the BOV internet banking, mobile banking, pay, and debit and credit cards for their banking and payment needs.

It regretted any inconvenience to customers.