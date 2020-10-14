Bank of Valletta said on Wednesday its Ħamrun branch will reopen with limited services on Thursday, when its Gżira branch will close until further notice.

Ħamrun branch

In a statement, it said the Ħamrun branch was temporarily closed after one of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The bank engaged an infection prevention control specialist to disinfect the branch and, following confirmation by the health authorities, the branch is now safe to reopen for business. It will only be offering services related to cash and handling of queries until further notice.

Gżira branch

It said the Gżira Branch will be temporarily closed until further notice after a third party tested positive for COVID-19.

Cheques deposited on Wednesday through the cheque box deposit will be processed after October 19.

The branch will be thoroughly sanitised and will reopen once it is deemed safe for customers and staff.

The health authorities will contact those individuals who might have been exposed to the contagion as part of their contact tracing protocol, the bank said.

Staying safe

It again encouraged customers to limit the risk of contagion by using the bank’s wide network of ATMs, internet and mobile banking, BOV pay and debit and credit cards for their banking and payment needs.

Customers requiring non-cash related services such as home and personal loans, investments, account opening and applications for new internet banking services should set an appointment with their preferred branch by calling on 2131 2020 or sending an email to info@bov.com.

Bank of Valletta said it will continue to take all the necessary measures in the best interest and safety of its customers and staff and reminded customers visiting the bank’s premises to follow the necessary precautions, such as safe social distancing, proper wearing of masks and sanitising.