Bank of Valletta will be hosting a Careers Day on Saturday, October 16, at its recently inaugurated branch in Sliema.

Currently employing over 2,000 employees, the bank is continuously looking to recruit enthusiastic individuals who wish to start a new journey within the banking sector.

The organisation is currently seeking to take on recruits in the roles of clerks (tellers/meet and greet) among other roles within its various branches.

To set up an appointment, send an e-mail on recruitment@bov.com, including ‘Careers Day @BOV’ in the subject field by Wednesday, October 13, at noon.

E-mails should include a detailed curriculum vitae (CV) and scanned copies of academic certificates (only MQF Level 3/O Level equivalent and higher are required).

All COVID-19 regulations will be adhered to and slots will be strictly by appointment. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted by e-mail with all the necessary details.